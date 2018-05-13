Ffcm LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of Robert Half International (RHI)

Ffcm LLC lessened its stake in Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 103,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Robert Half International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 418,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Robert Half International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,014,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,308,000 after purchasing an additional 84,989 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International opened at $63.15 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Robert Half International to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Robert Half International to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

In other Robert Half International news, insider Michael C. Buckley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,380,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $5,806,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,964 shares of company stock worth $20,111,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

