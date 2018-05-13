Ffcm LLC Increases Stake in Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3,372.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,191.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Manhattan Associates opened at $45.01 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.25. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.92 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $163,507.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,770.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $252,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,472 shares of company stock worth $1,118,056 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

