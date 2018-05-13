FedoraCoin Trading 24% Lower This Week (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $64,095.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.01651080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014334 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003145 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016775 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035643 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

