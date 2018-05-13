FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 689 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,354,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy T. Matson acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.15 per share, for a total transaction of $44,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $454,065.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America opened at $151.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $121.93 and a 52-week high of $165.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.87). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Wells Fargo set a $165.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.