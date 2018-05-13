FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Carnival (CUK)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival (NYSE:CUK) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUK. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,489,000 after purchasing an additional 73,152 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 254,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Carnival stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Carnival has a one year low of $59.92 and a one year high of $72.29.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.97%. equities research analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $316,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $412,311.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,655.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,234 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

