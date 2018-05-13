FDx Advisors Inc. Has $756,000 Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,642,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,429,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,442,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 939,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 845,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after acquiring an additional 58,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Banco Santander-Chile to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

BSAC opened at $33.36 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $747.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.71 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.58%. sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th were given a $0.956 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 18th. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.73%.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

