Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Conversant (CNVR) Share Price

News coverage about Conversant (NASDAQ:CNVR) has trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Conversant earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.3879203466796 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

About Conversant

Conversant Inc is a digital marketing services company. The Company offers an integrated personalization platform, personalized media programs and the affiliate marketing network. The Company operates in two segments: Affiliate Marketing and Media. The Company delivers a range of solutions, from hyper-personalized creative and media, to campaign-based media where each person is individually selected for target audience based upon its profiles, to the set of affiliate marketing solutions.

