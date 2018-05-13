Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stake Lifted by Global X Management Co. LLC

Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 381,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $67,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Facebook by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,071,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $189,146,000 after purchasing an additional 95,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Facebook by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,218,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,097,378,000 after purchasing an additional 142,441 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.37.

FB opened at $186.99 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.42 and a 12 month high of $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $6,776,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 465,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,853,606.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 1,253,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total transaction of $221,326,948.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,824,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,326,033. 17.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

