Express Scripts (ESRX) Position Trimmed by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in shares of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESRX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Everett Neville sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $368,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine Houston sold 19,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,525,287.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express Scripts opened at $72.80 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. Express Scripts has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Express Scripts’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Express Scripts will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ESRX has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Express Scripts from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

