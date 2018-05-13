Expedia (EXPE) Shares Bought by Global X Management Co. LLC

Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Expedia were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Expedia by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Expedia by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,158 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Expedia by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,176 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Expedia by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,254 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Expedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Expedia has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The online travel company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.53). Expedia had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Expedia will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. Expedia’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Expedia in a report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Expedia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia in a report on Friday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Expedia Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

