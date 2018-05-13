Evertec (EVTC) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $21.85

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) reached a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 11226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Evertec from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase raised Evertec from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Evertec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Evertec alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $110.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.96 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 13.23%. Evertec’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Evertec during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in Evertec by 427.0% during the first quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.