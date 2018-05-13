Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,049 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,963,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3,794.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,617,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,558 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 14,827.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,079,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,641 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,122,000 after acquiring an additional 995,075 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,850,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,976,695,000 after acquiring an additional 822,595 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies opened at $124.48 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $123.55 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.62 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 10,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,282,599.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,001. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS set a $155.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

