ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 5,305 Shares of Praxair (PX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Praxair (NYSE:PX) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Praxair by 40,275.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,611,000 after buying an additional 2,222,380 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Praxair by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,213,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after buying an additional 829,003 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Praxair by 593.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,995,000 after buying an additional 636,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Praxair by 591.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 537,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,182,000 after buying an additional 459,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Praxair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,318,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Praxair from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Praxair from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Praxair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Praxair opened at $157.63 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. Praxair has a 1 year low of $122.90 and a 1 year high of $166.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

