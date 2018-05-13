ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 2,909 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,460,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,898,000 after buying an additional 1,033,414 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,803,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,015,000 after purchasing an additional 916,741 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,678,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,636,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after purchasing an additional 61,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,423,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.18 and a one year high of $68.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.