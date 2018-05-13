Etheroll (DICE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,358.00

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Etheroll has a market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $11,358.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etheroll token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00020042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etheroll has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Etheroll Token Profile

Etheroll launched on February 13th, 2017. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 tokens. The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll . Etheroll’s official website is etheroll.com . Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll

Etheroll Token Trading

Etheroll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etheroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

