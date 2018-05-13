Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Achieves $1.92 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $203.43 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $18.89 or 0.00216757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinut, QBTC, CoinTiger and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $738.73 or 0.08477640 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 101,667,964 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.github.io . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

