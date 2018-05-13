Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 6,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.52, for a total value of $897,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $897,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 54,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $7,687,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,989,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,948 shares of company stock worth $23,480,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

Estée Lauder Companies opened at $140.19 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $90.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

