Equal Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. Equal has a market cap of $961,919.00 and $3,343.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last week, Equal has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004242 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000874 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00775243 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00053703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00153964 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00092952 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,471,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,075,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

