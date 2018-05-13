Envision Healthcare (EVHC) Stake Lifted by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Envision Healthcare were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Envision Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Envision Healthcare from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Envision Healthcare to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on Envision Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of EVHC opened at $42.32 on Friday. Envision Healthcare has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Envision Healthcare had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Envision Healthcare will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envision Healthcare Profile

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

