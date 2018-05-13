Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stake in Popular, Inc. (BPOP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 499.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,238 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,167 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.12% of Popular worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Popular by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Popular by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Popular and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

Popular stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.09. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $506.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.70 million. Popular had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.