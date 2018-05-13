Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $5.30 Million Stake in Accenture (ACN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture opened at $157.08 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Accenture has a twelve month low of $119.10 and a twelve month high of $165.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $246,974.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,078,717.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 36,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total transaction of $5,558,186.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,405 shares in the company, valued at $53,896,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,828 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Accenture from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

