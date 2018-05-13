Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $4.38 Million Stake in KB Home (KBH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,807 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.18% of KB Home worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 156,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in KB Home by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in KB Home by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 64,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo raised KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $1,430,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. KB Home has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $871.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.77 million. KB Home had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

