Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Stake in Yum China (YUMC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 7.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 120,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 71,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $160,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Riu Sun sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $403,668.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $707,523.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum China opened at $37.43 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Yum China has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

