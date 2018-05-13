Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in Wix.com (WIX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.15% of Wix.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $222,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $277,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.74 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 882.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

