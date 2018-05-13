Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Pfizer (PFE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer opened at $35.50 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $209.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.32%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morningstar set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

In other Pfizer news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $64,676.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $4,764,555.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,349 shares of company stock worth $13,829,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

