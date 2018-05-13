EMCORE (EMKR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EMCORE earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.2912599109656 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of EMCORE traded down $0.15, reaching $4.75, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 248,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,508. The company has a market capitalization of $140.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.39. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $12.20.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 1.72%. equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.
