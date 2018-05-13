EMCORE (EMKR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EMCORE earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.2912599109656 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of EMCORE traded down $0.15, reaching $4.75, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 248,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,508. The company has a market capitalization of $140.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.39. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 1.72%. equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMKR. Northland Securities raised shares of EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of EMCORE from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.