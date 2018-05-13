Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.11.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $100.00 target price on Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase set a $105.00 target price on Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,393,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,174. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other news, SVP Susan Mahony sold 22,544 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,548.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,268.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 876 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $67,933.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $320,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,472 shares of company stock worth $17,852,415. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $150,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.