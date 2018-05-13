Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot (HD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 121.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 9,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Waldron LP increased its stake in The Home Depot by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, Director Armando M. Codina acquired 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,318. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.60 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $190.31 on Friday. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.60. The company has a market capitalization of $217.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

