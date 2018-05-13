Eclipse Resources (ECR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eclipse Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eclipse Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eclipse Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.13.

Eclipse Resources traded down $0.04, reaching $1.49, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $459.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.84. Eclipse Resources has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.10.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. Eclipse Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. analysts predict that Eclipse Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,051 shares in the company, valued at $962,362.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 120.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eclipse Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,891 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 31,091 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eclipse Resources by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 35,756 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Eclipse Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Eclipse Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eclipse Resources

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

