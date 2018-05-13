Eaton Vance Management Acquires 31,503 Shares of Cognizant (CTSH)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,407 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of Cognizant worth $46,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognizant news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,791 shares of Cognizant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $150,014.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 1,091 shares of Cognizant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $89,582.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,219 shares of company stock worth $14,651,823. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant has a 1 year low of $63.96 and a 1 year high of $85.10.

Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cognizant had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cognizant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.84 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Cognizant Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

