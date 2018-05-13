EagleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $173,462.00 (EAGLE)

EagleCoin (CURRENCY:EAGLE) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. EagleCoin has a market capitalization of $173,462.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of EagleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, EagleCoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EagleCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004336 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000874 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00781299 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00055608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00150088 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00095634 BTC.

About EagleCoin

EagleCoin’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. EagleCoin’s total supply is 3,633,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,093,421 tokens. EagleCoin’s official Twitter account is @EagleCoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EagleCoin is eaglepay.io

EagleCoin Token Trading

EagleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EagleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.