E-Trade (ETFC) Position Lifted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 107.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,569 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in E-Trade were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of E-Trade in the fourth quarter worth $96,919,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of E-Trade by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,599,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,337 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Trade in the fourth quarter worth $61,169,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of E-Trade by 75.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,948,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,960,000 after purchasing an additional 836,090 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of E-Trade by 598.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 778,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other E-Trade news, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of E-Trade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $407,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

E-Trade stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. E-Trade has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. E-Trade had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that E-Trade will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut E-Trade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of E-Trade in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded E-Trade from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded E-Trade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, UBS upgraded E-Trade from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.18.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

