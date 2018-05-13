Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) Shares Bought by Global X Management Co. LLC

Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dentsply Sirona were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Dentsply Sirona by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,011,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $593,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,112 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Dentsply Sirona by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,190 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dentsply Sirona during the fourth quarter worth $60,449,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dentsply Sirona by 22,502.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,348,000 after acquiring an additional 852,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dentsply Sirona by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,998,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,370,000 after acquiring an additional 676,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dentsply Sirona opened at $46.93 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Dentsply Sirona has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $68.98.

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $956.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.20 million. Dentsply Sirona had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dentsply Sirona will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Dentsply Sirona’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $1,001,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $2,235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,125.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dentsply Sirona from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dentsply Sirona from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of Dentsply Sirona from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

