Denarius Achieves Market Cap of $4.09 Million (DNR)

Denarius (CURRENCY:DNR) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00016582 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. Denarius has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $14,546.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Denarius Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 2,814,641 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

