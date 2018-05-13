DATx Price Tops $0.0381 on Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. DATx has a market capitalization of $49.19 million and approximately $72,454.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx token can currently be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, DATx has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004350 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023130 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000874 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00787955 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00055231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00150536 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00094650 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,652,166 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

