Danaos (DAC) & Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Head to Head Analysis

Danaos (NYSE: DAC) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Danaos and Overseas Shipholding Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $451.73 million 0.32 $83.90 million $1.05 1.24 Overseas Shipholding Group $390.43 million 0.68 $55.97 million N/A N/A

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Overseas Shipholding Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Danaos and Overseas Shipholding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 1 0 0 2.00 Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaos presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Danaos’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than Overseas Shipholding Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and Overseas Shipholding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 18.57% 22.61% 3.81% Overseas Shipholding Group 14.14% 18.94% 5.68%

Volatility and Risk

Danaos has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Danaos beats Overseas Shipholding Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

