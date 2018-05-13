CyrusOne (CONE) Stake Increased by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.27% of CyrusOne worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,336,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,294,000 after buying an additional 118,899 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,248,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,357,000 after buying an additional 579,122 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after buying an additional 566,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 778,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne opened at $55.31 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CyrusOne has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.78). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.48 million. equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Guggenheim set a $65.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

In related news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $566,256.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,843 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,665.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for nearly 1,000 customers, including 197 Fortune 1000 companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.