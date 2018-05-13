CyberArk (CYBR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYBR. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a line rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of CyberArk in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.69.

CYBR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,767. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.03. CyberArk has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.32 million. CyberArk had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.28%. CyberArk’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. analysts anticipate that CyberArk will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 168,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 979,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 410,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CyberArk by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

