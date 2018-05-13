CVS Health (CVS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

In related news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health opened at $64.41 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

