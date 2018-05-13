CSX Co. (CSX) Position Lessened by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in CSX by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in CSX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CSX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,567,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,240,000 after acquiring an additional 180,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Foote acquired 5,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $299,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.87. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

