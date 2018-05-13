Critical Survey: Perficient (PRFT) versus Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perficient and Computer Programs and Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $485.26 million 1.79 $18.58 million $0.95 26.09 Computer Programs and Systems $276.93 million 1.62 -$17.10 million $1.33 23.95

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Programs and Systems. Computer Programs and Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perficient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Perficient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Perficient has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Computer Programs and Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Perficient does not pay a dividend. Computer Programs and Systems pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Perficient and Computer Programs and Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 4.20% 9.70% 7.20% Computer Programs and Systems -4.83% 14.77% 6.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Perficient and Computer Programs and Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 1 2 0 2.67 Computer Programs and Systems 1 4 1 0 2.00

Perficient currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.88%. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus price target of $30.60, suggesting a potential downside of 3.92%. Given Perficient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perficient is more favorable than Computer Programs and Systems.

Summary

Perficient beats Computer Programs and Systems on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides product configuration digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization; commerce solutions; and content management solutions. Further, the company offers business analytics; custom applications; business integration; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise data and business intelligence; enterprise performance management; DevOps; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, automotive and transport products, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, business services and leisure, media and entertainment, and energy and utilities markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management, consulting, and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.

