Critical Review: Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) and Hyatt (H)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ: MLCO) and Hyatt (NYSE:H) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Hyatt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco Resorts & Entertainment $5.28 billion 2.94 $347.00 million $0.92 34.15 Hyatt $4.69 billion 2.04 $249.00 million $1.78 45.84

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Hyatt. Melco Resorts & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyatt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyatt has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Hyatt shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Hyatt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Hyatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco Resorts & Entertainment 7.33% 15.10% 5.66% Hyatt 12.81% 4.39% 2.13%

Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hyatt pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hyatt pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Hyatt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco Resorts & Entertainment 0 0 11 0 3.00 Hyatt 0 5 9 0 2.64

Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $30.40, suggesting a potential downside of 3.25%. Hyatt has a consensus price target of $80.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.94%. Given Hyatt’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyatt is more favorable than Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Summary

Melco Resorts & Entertainment beats Hyatt on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

About Hyatt

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, echale, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, World of Hyatt, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of 719 full and select service hotels with 182,913 rooms. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel organizations; and a group of individual consumers. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a strategic development agreement with Tianfu Minyoun Hospitality for the expansion of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in China. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

