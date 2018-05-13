Critical Analysis: RTI Surgical (RTIX) versus William Demant (WILYY)

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ: RTIX) and William Demant (OTCMKTS:WILYY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of RTI Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of RTI Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RTI Surgical and William Demant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00 William Demant 1 1 0 0 1.50

Risk & Volatility

RTI Surgical has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William Demant has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RTI Surgical and William Demant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical 2.57% 2.49% 1.24% William Demant N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RTI Surgical and William Demant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical $279.56 million 1.02 $6.27 million $0.05 90.00 William Demant $2.00 billion 5.21 $266.43 million N/A N/A

William Demant has higher revenue and earnings than RTI Surgical.

Summary

RTI Surgical beats William Demant on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The company's implants are used in the fields of sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma, and cardiothoracic procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About William Demant

William Demant Holding A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment designed to aid the people with hearing loss connect and communication primarily in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Oceania, Asia, and other countries. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

