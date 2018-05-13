Credits (CS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.58 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00009360 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Kucoin and CoinBene. Over the last week, Credits has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $111.41 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00173614 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00041702 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001007 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000460 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,682,188 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinBene, Mercatox, Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Lbank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

