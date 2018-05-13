Coty (COTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect Coty (NYSE:COTY) to post $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Coty reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $9.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Coty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

In related news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 287,558,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,801,491.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Coty by 174.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 499,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,713,000 after acquiring an additional 60,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty traded down $0.20, reaching $14.30, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 7,413,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,374. Coty has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

