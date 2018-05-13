Cornerstone Strategic Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Cornerstone Strategic Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2301 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $15.92 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Return Fund has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

About Cornerstone Strategic Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

