Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ CSOD traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,712. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 119.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $282,636.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 150,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,039,745.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,869 shares of company stock worth $4,831,999. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 75.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

