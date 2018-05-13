Contrasting Woodward (WWD) & Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ballard Power Systems does not pay a dividend. Woodward pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

73.8% of Woodward shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Woodward shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Woodward and Ballard Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward 7.94% 14.56% 7.36% Ballard Power Systems -8.95% -6.51% -4.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Woodward and Ballard Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward $2.10 billion 2.17 $200.50 million $3.16 23.40 Ballard Power Systems $121.30 million 4.60 -$8.04 million ($0.03) -104.33

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than Ballard Power Systems. Ballard Power Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woodward, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Woodward and Ballard Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward 0 7 3 0 2.30 Ballard Power Systems 0 2 3 0 2.60

Woodward presently has a consensus price target of $78.89, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.74%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than Woodward.

Volatility & Risk

Woodward has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Woodward beats Ballard Power Systems on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It also offers aftermarket maintenance, repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and prime contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements. The company's Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, motion, combustion, and electricity. Its products include actuators, valves, pumps, injectors, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, power converters, and devices that measure, communicate, and protect electrical distribution systems for use in industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, electric power generation and power distribution systems, wind turbines, and compressors. This segment sells its products, aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. Woodward, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications. It also offers stationary power products, such as FCgen-1020ACS and FCgen-H2PM fuel cell stacks for backup power system applications; and ClearGen for distributed generation system applications. In addition, the company provides unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) power products comprising FCair-600 and FCair-1200 fuel cell products for UAVs power system applications. Further, it offers portable power products, including SPM-622 and VPM-402 for power management applications; and adaptive battery chargers for portable battery charging applications. Additionally, the company provides technology solutions comprising engineering services, technology transfer, and license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.