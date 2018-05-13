Contrasting Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) & Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) and Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Idexx Laboratories and Celldex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idexx Laboratories 13.87% -530.24% 19.39% Celldex Therapeutics -730.06% -44.64% -31.11%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Idexx Laboratories and Celldex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idexx Laboratories 1 0 5 0 2.67 Celldex Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Idexx Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $198.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.25%. Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 554.54%. Given Celldex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Celldex Therapeutics is more favorable than Idexx Laboratories.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Idexx Laboratories and Celldex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idexx Laboratories $1.97 billion 9.32 $263.14 million $3.28 64.45 Celldex Therapeutics $12.74 million 8.17 -$93.03 million ($0.80) -0.91

Idexx Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Celldex Therapeutics. Celldex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idexx Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Idexx Laboratories has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celldex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Idexx Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Idexx Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Idexx Laboratories beats Celldex Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idexx Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. The company provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. It also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy markets; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company also develops earlier stage drug candidates that are in clinical development, including CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers; CDX-1140, a human monoclonal antibody; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic aimed at antigen presenting cells for cancer indications. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; Seattle Genetics, Inc.; Yale University; and MedImmune, LLC. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

