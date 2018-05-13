Contrasting Expedia (EXPE) & Providence Service (PRSC)

Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) and Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Expedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Providence Service shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Expedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Providence Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Expedia and Providence Service, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia 0 11 17 0 2.61 Providence Service 0 0 1 0 3.00

Expedia currently has a consensus target price of $144.89, indicating a potential upside of 27.20%. Providence Service has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.34%. Given Expedia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Expedia is more favorable than Providence Service.

Dividends

Expedia pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Providence Service does not pay a dividend. Expedia pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia and Providence Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia 3.15% 8.25% 2.58% Providence Service 2.58% 7.53% 3.24%

Risk and Volatility

Expedia has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Providence Service has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expedia and Providence Service’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia $10.06 billion 1.71 $377.96 million $3.72 30.62 Providence Service $1.62 billion 0.58 $53.36 million $1.65 43.82

Expedia has higher revenue and earnings than Providence Service. Expedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Providence Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Expedia beats Providence Service on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expedia Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions. It serves leisure and corporate travelers, including travel agencies, tour operators, travel supplier direct websites and their call centers; consolidators and wholesalers of travel products and services; online portals and search websites; and travel metasearch websites, mobile travel applications, social media websites, as well as traditional consumer e-commerce and group buying websites. The company also engages in advertising and media business. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The WD Services segment offers workforce development and offender rehabilitation services, including employment preparation and placement, apprenticeship and training, youth community service programs, and other health related services to clients on behalf of governmental and private entities. This segment serves disabled, unemployed, and individuals seeking new skills, as well as individuals that are coping with medical illnesses, newly graduated from educational institutions, and being released from incarceration. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

